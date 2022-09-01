See All Nurse Practitioners in Coral Springs, FL
Kirenia Santiuste

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.4 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Kirenia Santiuste

Kirenia Santiuste is a Nurse Practitioner in Coral Springs, FL. 

Kirenia Santiuste works at Comprehensive OBGYN in Coral Springs, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kirenia Santiuste's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive OBGYN
    8880 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 100, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 753-2411
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Kirenia Santiuste

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396291571
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kirenia Santiuste has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kirenia Santiuste has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kirenia Santiuste works at Comprehensive OBGYN in Coral Springs, FL. View the full address on Kirenia Santiuste’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Kirenia Santiuste. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kirenia Santiuste.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kirenia Santiuste, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kirenia Santiuste appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

