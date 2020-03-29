Dr. Kirk Eriksen, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eriksen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirk Eriksen, DC
Overview
Dr. Kirk Eriksen, DC is a Chiropractor in Dothan, AL.
Dr. Eriksen works at
Locations
Regenerative Medicine Of Alabama2500 Flowers Chapel Rd, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 793-7992
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Eriksen for over 20 years. I believe that regular appointments enhances my ongoing health and helps reduce pain caused by my everyday activities. Dr. Eriksen is knowledgeable in his discipline. During a time that I had significant issues, he was able to use forms of treatment to find a solution for me. The staff at the clinic are always kind and helpful. I highly recommend Dr. Eriksen for chiropractic health!
About Dr. Kirk Eriksen, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1710074323
