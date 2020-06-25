Dr. Kirti Patel, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirti Patel, OD
Overview of Dr. Kirti Patel, OD
Dr. Kirti Patel, OD is an Optometrist in East Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Beyond 2020 Vision Training Center579 Cranbury Rd, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 307-7933
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- QualCare
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel and her staff are excellent! I went to her office for a routine eye exam and was very pleased with the level of service. Dr. Patel is very patient, understanding, comforting and extremely knowledgeable. She explains everything your eyes need thoroughly and with a calm attitude. The office is very clean, "COVID-19 friendly" (they wipe down everything and wash their hands frequently) and is just a very pleasant atmosphere overall. I highly recommend Dr. Patel and Beyond2020VTC for your eye care needs - kids and adults.
About Dr. Kirti Patel, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1811207608
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.