Dr. Dutt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Komal Dutt, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Komal Dutt, PHD is a Counselor in Basking Ridge, NJ.
Dr. Dutt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Marino Helping Seniors LLC233 Mount Airy Rd, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920 Directions (732) 979-4682
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dutt?
About Dr. Komal Dutt, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1033540034
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dutt works at
Dr. Dutt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dutt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dutt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dutt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.