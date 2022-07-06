Kris Reed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kris Reed, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kris Reed, LMFT is a Psychologist in Claremont, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 219 N Indian Hill Blvd Ste 205, Claremont, CA 91711 Directions (909) 568-4790
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kris Reed?
Kris is truly amazing. Kind, generous and an outstanding listener. I went to other therapists for years and I feel like one session with Kris is with worth more than years I had with the others. I have seen her for years and the first interview phone conversation I had with her she said she enjoys helping people and it is absolutely true. She has changed my life for the better and I am forever grateful to her.
About Kris Reed, LMFT
- Psychology
- English
- 1841406840
Frequently Asked Questions
Kris Reed accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kris Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Kris Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kris Reed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kris Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kris Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.