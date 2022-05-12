See All Counselors in West Chester, OH
Kris Vitale, LPCC

Counseling
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kris Vitale, LPCC is a Counselor in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Counseling, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Xavier University, Cincinnati Ohio and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.

Kris Vitale works at Vitale Counseling & Consulting LLC in West Chester, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kris Vitale
    8080 Beckett Center Dr Ste 217, West Chester, OH 45069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 330-6467
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Christ Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Crisis Intervention Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    I have been seeing Kris for almost a year now. My story is insane, and I have had to see several different therapists for different reasons in the last two years or so. I say this to illustrate that I know a good therapist and a bad therapist when I see them- I have experience. First, Kris, is an incredibly passionate and caring person, aside from her credentials. She wants you to feel calmed and free to express your feelings and all in a lovely space. Her office is clean and bright, and she has snacks and drinks, which are nice touches for creating a comforting environment- which is something I don't think a lot of therapists think about, oddly enough. I see Kris for some past and on-going trauma. She is always listening intently and making notes. She has a real knack for empowering me and making me feel like I can handle whatever is thrown my way. Recently she has really gone the extra mile in helping me with something very important going on in my life, it's something she didn't hav
    About Kris Vitale, LPCC

    • Counseling
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609387638
    Education & Certifications

    • Central Clinic Cincinnati, Oh
    • Xavier University, Cincinnati Ohio
    • Argosy University/Phoenix
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.