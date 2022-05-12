Overview

Kris Vitale, LPCC is a Counselor in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Counseling, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Xavier University, Cincinnati Ohio and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Kris Vitale works at Vitale Counseling & Consulting LLC in West Chester, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

