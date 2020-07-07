See All Dermatologists in Kansas City, MO
Krishna Schmidt, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Krishna Schmidt, PA

Dermatology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Krishna Schmidt, PA is a Dermatologist in Kansas City, MO. 

Krishna Schmidt works at Dermatology Specialists of Kansas City in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nicholas Rudloff, DO
Dr. Nicholas Rudloff, DO
3.5 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Brian Matthys, DO
Dr. Brian Matthys, DO
2.8 (20)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Specialists of Kansas City
    1010 Carondelet Dr Ste 125, Kansas City, MO 64114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 942-1150

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Psoriasis
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Psoriasis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Krishna Schmidt?

    Jul 07, 2020
    Without leaving a prolix description of why I am so satisfied, I will simply say she has and will exceed your exceptions.
    Susan Mitchell-Hindson — Jul 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Krishna Schmidt, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Krishna Schmidt, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Krishna Schmidt to family and friends

    Krishna Schmidt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Krishna Schmidt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Krishna Schmidt, PA.

    About Krishna Schmidt, PA

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013075464
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Krishna Schmidt, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Krishna Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Krishna Schmidt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Krishna Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Krishna Schmidt works at Dermatology Specialists of Kansas City in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Krishna Schmidt’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Krishna Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Krishna Schmidt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Krishna Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Krishna Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Krishna Schmidt, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.