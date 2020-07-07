Krishna Schmidt, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Krishna Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Krishna Schmidt, PA
Overview
Krishna Schmidt, PA is a Dermatologist in Kansas City, MO.
Krishna Schmidt works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Specialists of Kansas City1010 Carondelet Dr Ste 125, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 942-1150
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Krishna Schmidt?
Without leaving a prolix description of why I am so satisfied, I will simply say she has and will exceed your exceptions.
About Krishna Schmidt, PA
- Dermatology
- English
- 1013075464
Frequently Asked Questions
Krishna Schmidt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Krishna Schmidt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Krishna Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Krishna Schmidt works at
15 patients have reviewed Krishna Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Krishna Schmidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Krishna Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Krishna Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.