Krista Soste accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Krista Soste, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Krista Soste, LPC is a Counselor in Phoenix, AZ.
Krista Soste works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Desert View Counseling19820 N 7th St Ste 140, Phoenix, AZ 85024 Directions (623) 487-7763
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Krista Soste?
I've been going to Krista for almost 2 years now, and I can't imagine my life without her. She has helped me sort through things in a new light, and guided me along the way. Feels like I'm talking to a dear friend. She is calm, gentle, and insightful. I highly recommend her!
About Krista Soste, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1700955036
Frequently Asked Questions
Krista Soste has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Krista Soste works at
3 patients have reviewed Krista Soste. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Krista Soste.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Krista Soste, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Krista Soste appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.