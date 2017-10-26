See All Nurse Practitioners in Miami, FL
Kristen Nieves, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kristen Nieves, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.4 (22)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Kristen Nieves, ARNP

Kristen Nieves, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL. 

Kristen Nieves works at Center for Digestive Medicine, PLLC in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Kristen Nieves' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Digestive Medicine, PLLC
    7887 N Kendall Dr Ste 101, Miami, FL 33156 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 273-6266
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kristen Nieves?

    Oct 26, 2017
    Very patient and knowledgeable.
    Miami, FL — Oct 26, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kristen Nieves, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Kristen Nieves, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kristen Nieves to family and friends

    Kristen Nieves' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kristen Nieves

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kristen Nieves, ARNP.

    About Kristen Nieves, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063840379
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristen Nieves has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristen Nieves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristen Nieves works at Center for Digestive Medicine, PLLC in Miami, FL. View the full address on Kristen Nieves’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Kristen Nieves. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Nieves.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Nieves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Nieves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kristen Nieves, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.