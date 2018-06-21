See All Pediatricians in Woodland, CA
Kristen Rewick, NP

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Kristen Rewick, NP

Kristen Rewick, NP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Woodland, CA. 

Kristen Rewick works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kristen Rewick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    2081 Bronze Star Dr Dept 2, Woodland, CA 95776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    632 W Gibson Rd Ste B, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Kristen Rewick's Office & Staff

    About Kristen Rewick, NP

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • Female
    • 1770039828
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Woodland Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristen Rewick, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristen Rewick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristen Rewick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristen Rewick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristen Rewick works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Woodland, CA. View the full address on Kristen Rewick’s profile.

    Kristen Rewick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Rewick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Rewick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Rewick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

