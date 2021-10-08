Kristin Cote accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristin Cote, MA
Kristin Cote, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Manteca, CA.
Larry R Cote & Kristin B Cote250 Cherry Ln Ste 110, Manteca, CA 95337 Directions (209) 239-3334
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Best therapist I've ever had. I've moved around over the years and therefore have had to get new providers in each location, but have found that speaking with Kristin helps me the most. We have been able to talk occasionally over the years, which I'm 100% sure has kept me going. I find that she is the one that "gets it". I do know that she sees couples, individual adults, and adolescents - she is great. I disagree with the reviewer who gave her 2 stars - she is very fair when it comes to families and couples...that reviewer just may not have wanted to hear what she had to say. I know her to uphold the values of client confidentiality as well - it may be that the information that the reviewer did not want repeated was actually key to discuss in the marriage therapy. I doubt she would have just frankly mentioned it, probably moreso encourage the person to discuss it with the partner while in session. Go see her for yourself, your marriage/relationship, and/or to improve family dynamics.
About Kristin Cote, MA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, French
- 1407093446
Kristin Cote speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Kristin Cote. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Cote.
