See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Manteca, CA
Kristin Cote, MA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kristin Cote, MA

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.6 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Kristin Cote, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Manteca, CA. 

Kristin Cote works at Larry R Cote & Kristin B Cote in Manteca, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Michael Morris, LMFT
Michael Morris, LMFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Kimberly Buksa, MA
Kimberly Buksa, MA
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Leah Fairbank
Leah Fairbank
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Larry R Cote & Kristin B Cote
    250 Cherry Ln Ste 110, Manteca, CA 95337 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 239-3334
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kristin Cote?

    Oct 08, 2021
    Best therapist I've ever had. I've moved around over the years and therefore have had to get new providers in each location, but have found that speaking with Kristin helps me the most. We have been able to talk occasionally over the years, which I'm 100% sure has kept me going. I find that she is the one that "gets it". I do know that she sees couples, individual adults, and adolescents - she is great. I disagree with the reviewer who gave her 2 stars - she is very fair when it comes to families and couples...that reviewer just may not have wanted to hear what she had to say. I know her to uphold the values of client confidentiality as well - it may be that the information that the reviewer did not want repeated was actually key to discuss in the marriage therapy. I doubt she would have just frankly mentioned it, probably moreso encourage the person to discuss it with the partner while in session. Go see her for yourself, your marriage/relationship, and/or to improve family dynamics.
    Forever Fan — Oct 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kristin Cote, MA
    How would you rate your experience with Kristin Cote, MA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kristin Cote to family and friends

    Kristin Cote's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kristin Cote

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kristin Cote, MA.

    About Kristin Cote, MA

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407093446
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristin Cote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristin Cote works at Larry R Cote & Kristin B Cote in Manteca, CA. View the full address on Kristin Cote’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Kristin Cote. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Cote.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Cote, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Cote appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kristin Cote, MA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.