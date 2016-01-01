Kristin Gregory, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Gregory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristin Gregory, PA
Overview
Kristin Gregory, PA is a Physician Assistant in Cumming, GA.
Kristin Gregory works at
Locations
Georgia Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates - Cumming1505 Northside Blvd, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 781-5077Monday7:45am - 4:00pmTuesday7:45am - 4:00pmWednesday7:45am - 4:00pmThursday7:45am - 4:00pmFriday7:45am - 4:00pmSaturday7:45am - 4:00pmSunday7:45am - 4:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
About Kristin Gregory, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1003925967
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristin Gregory has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kristin Gregory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Kristin Gregory. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Gregory.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Gregory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Gregory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.