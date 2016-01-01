See All Physicians Assistants in Cumming, GA
Kristin Gregory, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kristin Gregory, PA is a Physician Assistant in Cumming, GA. 

Kristin Gregory works at Georgia Dermatology Center in Cumming, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates - Cumming
    1505 Northside Blvd, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 781-5077
    Monday
    7:45am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    7:45am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    7:45am - 4:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.



3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)

About Kristin Gregory, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)

Languages Spoken
  • English

NPI Number
  • 1003925967

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kristin Gregory, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Gregory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kristin Gregory has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Kristin Gregory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kristin Gregory works at Georgia Dermatology Center in Cumming, GA. View the full address on Kristin Gregory’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Kristin Gregory. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Gregory.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Gregory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Gregory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

