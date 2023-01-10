Kristin Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kristin Jones, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kristin Jones, FNP-C
Kristin Jones, FNP-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.
Kristin Jones' Office Locations
Ascension Medical Group Indianapolis Primary Care2010 W 86th St Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 415-6500
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing NP K. Jones for more than 5 yrs. Listens well, develops good plan of care action and will refer to specialist when needed. Compassionate.
About Kristin Jones, FNP-C
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1356710651
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristin Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristin Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristin Jones works at
16 patients have reviewed Kristin Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Jones.
