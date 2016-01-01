Kristin Prey, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Prey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristin Prey, ARNP
Overview of Kristin Prey, ARNP
Kristin Prey, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Spokane, WA.
Kristin Prey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Kristin Prey's Office Locations
-
1
TeamHealth316 W Boone Ave, Spokane, WA 99201 Directions (509) 868-0876
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristin Prey?
About Kristin Prey, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285072264
Education & Certifications
- Washington State University-Intercollegiate College Of Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristin Prey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristin Prey works at
Kristin Prey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Prey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Prey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Prey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.