Kristina Childress, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kristina Childress, APRN
Kristina Childress, APRN is an Urologic Surgical Pathology Specialist in Fargo, ND.
Kristina Childress works at
Kristina Childress' Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:15am - 5:15pmTuesday8:15am - 5:15pmWednesday8:15am - 5:15pmThursday8:15am - 5:15pmFriday8:15am - 5:15pm
-
2
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic1027 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic705 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Kristina Childress, APRN
- Urologic Surgical Pathology
- English
- Female
- 1568877322
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristina Childress accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kristina Childress using Healthline FindCare.
Kristina Childress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristina Childress works at
