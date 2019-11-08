See All Psychologists in Mission Viejo, CA
Dr. Kristina Roberts, PHD

Psychology
1.3 (13)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kristina Roberts, PHD is a Psychologist in Mission Viejo, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    26302 La Paz Rd Ste 201, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 586-9848
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Nov 08, 2019
    I know the losers always have to complain and you never hear from the winners. Well in my case I was both winner and looser. Dr. Roberts determined I had anger issues and recommended anger management. Of course I disagreed completely until I started the course and individual counseling as she also recommended. It has changed my life and my relationships with both my daughters. In all I get a few more hours each week, a few weeks in the summers and alternate holidays but my kids get the therapy they need to help them process all the crap their Mom has told them. But she will be her soon to complain. Because I got a more equal share, not 50/50 but better and she hates it. She tells my daughters how she will cut me out of their lives. How their new stepdad is their Dad. But the judge ordered her to stop and also recommended a switch in custody if I come back with proof of her doing it one time from this day forward. So I'm all I hope she will learn to keep it between the adults.
    Just being honest — Nov 08, 2019
    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396880613
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

