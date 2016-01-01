Kristina Suede, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristina Suede is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristina Suede, APN
Overview
Kristina Suede, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hazel Park, MI. They graduated from Oakland University - Rochester.
Kristina Suede works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Hazel Park1142 E 9 MILE RD, Hazel Park, MI 48030 Directions (248) 278-1579
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristina Suede?
About Kristina Suede, APN
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1720328420
Education & Certifications
- Oakland University - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristina Suede accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kristina Suede using Healthline FindCare.
Kristina Suede has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristina Suede works at
Kristina Suede has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Suede.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristina Suede, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristina Suede appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.