Kristine Webb, LPC
Overview
Kristine Webb, LPC is a Counselor in Manchester, CT.
Locations
Ghana Home Care LLC357 E Center St, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 432-1718
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Kristine for almost 6 months now. She has helped me so much with my anxiety, and is one of the most kindhearted, gentle people. She really listens to you & has given some wonderful advice. She is also really easy to talk too & does well with teenagers in my personal opinion!
About Kristine Webb, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1497768816
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristine Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Kristine Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristine Webb.
