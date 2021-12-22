See All Chiropractors in Sulphur, LA
Dr. Kyle Daigle, DC

Chiropractic
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kyle Daigle, DC is a Chiropractor in Sulphur, LA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Parker College of Chiropractic.

Dr. Daigle works at Ultimate Performance Sports & Rehab, Lake Charles, La in Sulphur, LA with other offices in Lake Charles, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sulphur location
    702 1st Ave, Sulphur, LA 70663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 528-4444
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Primary office
    646 W McNeese St, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 421-0010
  3. 3
    Ultimate Performance Chiro And Rehab
    780 Bayou Pines East Dr, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 421-0010

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Headache
Knee Injuries
Back Pain
Headache
Knee Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Muscle Cramp Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Kyle Daigle, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871866756
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Parker College of Chiropractic
    Undergraduate School
    • Louisiana State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kyle Daigle, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daigle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daigle accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Daigle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Daigle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daigle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daigle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daigle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

