See All Audiology Technology in Holland, MI
Kyle Geda, AUD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kyle Geda, AUD

Audiology
4.9 (31)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kyle Geda, AUD is an Audiology in Holland, MI. 

Kyle Geda works at SHMG Hearing & Audiology - Holland in Holland, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Audiology
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sarah Sydlowski, PHD
Dr. Sarah Sydlowski, PHD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Julie Honaker, PHD
Dr. Julie Honaker, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    SHMG Hearing & Audiology - Holland
    588 E Lakewood Blvd Fl 1, Holland, MI 49424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 494-5930

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kyle Geda?

    Dec 03, 2022
    Best Relationship, Excellent Medical Care
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kyle Geda, AUD
    How would you rate your experience with Kyle Geda, AUD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kyle Geda to family and friends

    Kyle Geda's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kyle Geda

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kyle Geda, AUD.

    About Kyle Geda, AUD

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720434442
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kyle Geda, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kyle Geda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kyle Geda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kyle Geda works at SHMG Hearing & Audiology - Holland in Holland, MI. View the full address on Kyle Geda’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Kyle Geda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kyle Geda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kyle Geda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kyle Geda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kyle Geda, AUD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.