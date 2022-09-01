Dr. Kyung Hong, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyung Hong, OD
Overview of Dr. Kyung Hong, OD
Dr. Kyung Hong, OD is an Optometrist in Manchester, CT.
Dr. Hong works at
Dr. Hong's Office Locations
Target Optical125 Buckland Hills Dr, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 393-2393
JCPenney Optical300 Westfarms Mall, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 393-2393
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Connecticare
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health New England (HNE)
- Husky Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Our entire family uses Dr Hong. He is the best!! We have been going him to him for several years.
About Dr. Kyung Hong, OD
- Optometry
- English, Korean
- 1578657391
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hong accepts Aetna and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hong speaks Korean.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.
