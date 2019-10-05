Lani Ete, LCMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lani Ete is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lani Ete, LCMHC
Overview
Lani Ete, LCMHC is a Behavior Analyst in West Valley City, UT. They specialize in Behavior Analysis, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Phoenix.
Lani Ete works at
Locations
Professional Counseling Services3940 W 4100 S, West Valley City, UT 84120 Directions (801) 738-8414
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicaid
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful therapist! Listened to my issues and helped me recognize my triggers of PTSD
About Lani Ete, LCMHC
- Behavior Analysis
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1255518080
Education & Certifications
- University of Phoenix
- Thomas Edison State College
Lani Ete accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lani Ete works at
7 patients have reviewed Lani Ete. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lani Ete.
