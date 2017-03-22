See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Federal Way, WA
Lara Kim, ARNP

Lara Kim, ARNP

Gynecology
4.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Lara Kim, ARNP

Lara Kim, ARNP is a Gynecology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from PACIFIC LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Lara Kim works at Federal Way Office in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lara Kim's Office Locations

    Federal Way Office
    34503 9th Ave S Ste 103, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Insurance Accepted
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Lara Kim, ARNP
    Lara Kim's Office & Staff

    Experience with Lara Kim

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Lara Kim, ARNP

    • Gynecology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1013277474
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PACIFIC LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lara Kim, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lara Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lara Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lara Kim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Lara Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lara Kim works at Federal Way Office in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Lara Kim’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Lara Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lara Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lara Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lara Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
