Lara Kim, ARNP
Overview of Lara Kim, ARNP
Lara Kim, ARNP is a Gynecology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from PACIFIC LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.
Lara Kim works at
Lara Kim's Office Locations
Federal Way Office34503 9th Ave S Ste 103, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She was very knowledgeable and friendly. I had some medical concerns and after my exam she referred me for additional testing to rule out any health related issues. I will definitely be a returning patient.
About Lara Kim, ARNP
- Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1013277474
Education & Certifications
- PACIFIC LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Lara Kim works at
