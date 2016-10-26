Dr. Lara Riley, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lara Riley, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lara Riley, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Walla Walla, WA.
Dr. Riley works at
Locations
-
1
Lara Riley, PhD., Clinical Psychologist27 1/2 W Main St Ste 202, Walla Walla, WA 99362 Directions (509) 876-2736
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Riley?
Thorough, informed, very personal in approach.
About Dr. Lara Riley, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1518100080
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riley works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Riley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.