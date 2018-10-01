Dr. Larry Greenhaw, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenhaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Greenhaw, OD
Overview of Dr. Larry Greenhaw, OD
Dr. Larry Greenhaw, OD is an Optometrist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Optometry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.
Dr. Greenhaw works at
Dr. Greenhaw's Office Locations
Larry Greenhaw1106 Classen Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73103 Directions (405) 604-0987Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Greenhaw is an absolute professional. I offer my highest possible recommendation for Dr. Greenhaw and his wonderful team!
About Dr. Larry Greenhaw, OD
- Optometry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1184758484
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Dr. Greenhaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenhaw accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenhaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenhaw works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenhaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenhaw.
