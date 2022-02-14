Larry Kramer, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Larry Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Larry Kramer, CRNP
Overview of Larry Kramer, CRNP
Larry Kramer, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salisbury, MD.
Larry Kramer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Larry Kramer's Office Locations
-
1
Nps Care, LLC614 Eastern Shore Dr Ste A, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 831-3137
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Larry Kramer?
LARRY IS KIND AND COMPASIONATE AND TRULY CARES FOR HIS PATIENTS. HE TAKES THE TIME TO LISTEN AND EXPLAIN WHEN NEEDED.
About Larry Kramer, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1134118664
Frequently Asked Questions
Larry Kramer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Larry Kramer accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Larry Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Larry Kramer works at
6 patients have reviewed Larry Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Larry Kramer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Larry Kramer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Larry Kramer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.