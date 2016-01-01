Dr. Larry Kubiak, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kubiak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Kubiak, PHD
Overview of Dr. Larry Kubiak, PHD
Dr. Larry Kubiak, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Tallahassee, FL.
Tmh Behavioral Health Group1616 Physicians Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 431-5879
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1700997137
Dr. Kubiak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kubiak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kubiak has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kubiak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kubiak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kubiak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.