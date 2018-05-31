Dr. Larry Kuhn, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuhn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Kuhn, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Larry Kuhn, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from AZUSA PACIFIC UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kuhn works at
Locations
-
1
Southern California222 W Main St Ste 101, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (949) 484-2722
-
2
Prepare to Change, Inc.9309 E Commerce Dr # 2, Churubusco, IN 46723 Directions (260) 222-8288
-
3
Von Bargen Associates, Inc.1910 Saint Joe Center Rd Ste 44, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (949) 484-9722Tuesday11:00am - 8:30pmWednesday11:00am - 8:30pmFriday2:00pm - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Indiana Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuhn?
I want to express my sincere appreciation for the compassionate and professional care given to our family at a time of unexpected difficulty. Our experience at the Fort Wayne facility was extremely helpful and we are truly grateful. Thank you!!!
About Dr. Larry Kuhn, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1992014633
Education & Certifications
- Center For Individual & Family Therapy
- UTAH STATE UNIVERSITY
- AZUSA PACIFIC UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuhn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuhn works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuhn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuhn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuhn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuhn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.