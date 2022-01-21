See All Clinical Psychologists in Spokane, WA
Dr. Laura Asbell, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laura Asbell, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Washington State University.

Dr. Asbell works at Asbell Health Strategies in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laura Asbell, PhD
    505 W Riverside Ave, Spokane, WA 99201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 534-1731
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress

Ratings & Reviews
Jan 21, 2022
Dr. Laura Asbell is a kind, caring professional that has helped me during very trying times in my life. I have visited her when I have been in great personal crisis. I have been treated by Dr. Asbell at various times for over 30 years. She is very approachable and her humor is something I treasure. Dr. Asbell has helped me during times of great sorrow with kindness not to be matched. She also was very knowledgeable and could explain concepts in a way that were easy to understand and implement in my daily life. She was able to help me to overcome memories that affected my daily ability to function to my fullest potential. I would recommend Dr. Asbell to anyone experiencing a crisis or having issues with PTSD. I would like to thank Dr. Asbell for her knowledge, genuine caring and gentle spirit. She has helped me immensely.
Lorrie Sherod — Jan 21, 2022
About Dr. Laura Asbell, PHD

  • Clinical Psychology
  • 35 years of experience
  • English
  • 1235169913
Education & Certifications

  • University of Washington School of Medicine
  • Washington State University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Laura Asbell, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Asbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Asbell works at Asbell Health Strategies in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Dr. Asbell’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Asbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asbell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

