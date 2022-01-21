Dr. Laura Asbell, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Asbell, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Asbell, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Washington State University.
Dr. Asbell works at
Locations
Laura Asbell, PhD505 W Riverside Ave, Spokane, WA 99201 Directions (509) 534-1731Wednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Laura Asbell is a kind, caring professional that has helped me during very trying times in my life. I have visited her when I have been in great personal crisis. I have been treated by Dr. Asbell at various times for over 30 years. She is very approachable and her humor is something I treasure. Dr. Asbell has helped me during times of great sorrow with kindness not to be matched. She also was very knowledgeable and could explain concepts in a way that were easy to understand and implement in my daily life. She was able to help me to overcome memories that affected my daily ability to function to my fullest potential. I would recommend Dr. Asbell to anyone experiencing a crisis or having issues with PTSD. I would like to thank Dr. Asbell for her knowledge, genuine caring and gentle spirit. She has helped me immensely.
About Dr. Laura Asbell, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1235169913
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Washington State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Asbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asbell.
