Laura Bogash accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Bogash, LPC
Overview
Laura Bogash, LPC is a Counselor in Metuchen, NJ.
Laura Bogash works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
First Step Counseling Service15 Calvin Pl, Metuchen, NJ 08840 Directions (732) 549-0401
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Bogash?
About Laura Bogash, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1760533970
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Bogash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Bogash works at
Laura Bogash has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Bogash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Bogash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Bogash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.