Laura Chan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Chan, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Laura Chan, NP
Laura Chan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Stony Brook, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Chan's Office Locations
- 1 NICOLLS RD, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 444-2990
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Chan?
Excellent! Very good listener, very knowledgeable and helpful.
About Laura Chan, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235288614
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Chan accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Laura Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.