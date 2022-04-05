See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Brookfield, CT
Laura Erhardt, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Laura Erhardt, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Brookfield, CT. 

Laura Erhardt works at Psychotherapy Associates of Western Connecticut in Brookfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychotherapy Associates of Western Connecticut
    246 Federal Rd Ste C24, Brookfield, CT 06804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 740-2595
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Apr 05, 2022
    I was referred to Laura and found her services to be exactly what my family needed in the way of constructive and effective counseling. I will definitely recommend Laura .
    Sam M — Apr 05, 2022
    About Laura Erhardt, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962565622
