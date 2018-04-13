See All Neuropsychologists in Bloomfield Hills, MI
Clinical Neuropsychology
Dr. Laura Fadell, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. 

Dr. Fadell works at Laura Fadell, PhD, LP, CSP in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bloomfield Consulting, PLLC
    300 E Long Lake Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 (248) 792-2104

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acquired Brain Injuries
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Acquired Brain Injuries
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cofinity
    • HAP Insurance
    • Medicare
    • Priority Health

    Apr 13, 2018
    Laura Fadell is wonderful! She is very caring but yet she isn't afraid to correct your unhealthy thinking patterns. She has really made a big difference in my life. I will forever be grateful.
    sandra sullivan — Apr 13, 2018
    About Dr. Laura Fadell, PHD

    • Clinical Neuropsychology
    • English
    • 1184738676
    • University of Michigan
    Dr. Laura Fadell, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fadell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fadell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fadell works at Laura Fadell, PhD, LP, CSP in Bloomfield Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Fadell’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fadell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fadell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fadell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fadell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

