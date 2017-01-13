Laura Garcia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Garcia
Overview of Laura Garcia
Laura Garcia is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD.
Laura Garcia's Office Locations
- 1 3000 Falls Rd Ste 1, Baltimore, MD 21211 Directions (410) 837-5533
I know she is only a Nurse Practitioner, but I always call her Dr. Garcia. I do that to show the ultimate respect to her. In my personal opinion she is by far the best doctor in the world, and I tell her that every month that I have seen her. She truly cares about her patients, she has gone above and beyond on my behalf many times. And I cannot thank her enough for her dedication.
About Laura Garcia
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316356215
