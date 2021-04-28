Laura Koch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Koch, ANP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Laura Koch, ANP
Laura Koch, ANP is a Nurse Practitioner in Rockford, IL.
Laura Koch works at
Laura Koch's Office Locations
Rockford Memorial Hospital Illinois Children8201 E Riverside Blvd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 971-0699
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Laura is amazing, thorough, kind, asks questions and finds solutions that you are comfortable with.
About Laura Koch, ANP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1376714600
Education & Certifications
- Niagara University
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Koch accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Koch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Laura Koch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Koch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Koch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Koch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.