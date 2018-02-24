Dr. McDaniel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura McDaniel, OD
Dr. Laura McDaniel, OD is an Optometrist in Asheville, NC.
Lisa M. Greene Od PA27 Schenck Pkwy Ste 140, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 684-3497
Scott O Mcdonald Od PA1000 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806 Directions (828) 254-1821
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Simply put, Dr McDaniel is amazing! I would recommend her to anyone.
- Optometry
- English
- 1194127233
Dr. McDaniel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDaniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDaniel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDaniel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDaniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDaniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.