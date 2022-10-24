Laura Melvin, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Melvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Melvin, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laura Melvin, LMHC is a Counselor in West Palm Beach, FL.
Locations
Home Care Services1645 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd Ste 1200, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (954) 325-1950Sunday8:00am - 9:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I felt so comfortable sharing my issues, as she is completely nonjudgemental. She was frank but also compassionate. The solutions she gave me were very actionable, and I am already seeing progress. Thank you, I will be returning.
About Laura Melvin, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1164690772
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
