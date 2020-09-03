Laura O'Loughlin accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura O'Loughlin, APNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Laura O'Loughlin, APNP
Laura O'Loughlin, APNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI.
Laura O'Loughlin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Laura O'Loughlin's Office Locations
-
1
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's at Prospect Medical Commons2311 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 319-3000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura O'Loughlin?
Laura is fantastic. Very friendly, knowledgeable n professional. She was actually more thorough in my checkup than my MD was.
About Laura O'Loughlin, APNP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1588081913
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura O'Loughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura O'Loughlin works at
Laura O'Loughlin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laura O'Loughlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura O'Loughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura O'Loughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.