Laura Olson, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Olson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Olson, APRN
Overview of Laura Olson, APRN
Laura Olson, APRN is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Laura Olson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Laura Olson's Office Locations
-
1
Southwest Medical Associates4475 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 877-5199Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Olson?
Definitely a cut above the rest when it comes to my health care. Thank you Dr. Olson.
About Laura Olson, APRN
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1255703799
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Olson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Olson accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Olson works at
2 patients have reviewed Laura Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Olson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.