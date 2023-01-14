See All Nurse Practitioners in Miami, FL
Laura Orovio, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Laura Orovio, ARNP

Laura Orovio, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Nursing and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.

Laura Orovio works at Orovio Family Practice in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Laura Orovio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orovio Family Practice
    9600 SW 8th St Ste 32, Miami, FL 33174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 432-9230
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Scars
Adult Acne
Diabetes
Acne Scars
Adult Acne
Diabetes

Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oscar Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 14, 2023
    I have been going to Dr. Orovio for a while, she is always attentive to my concerns and very knowledgeable. She is caring, patient and takes her time to explain things to you. Highly Recommended!
    Diana Najar — Jan 14, 2023
    About Laura Orovio, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164964961
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Nursing and Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Health Care Sciences
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Orovio, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Orovio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laura Orovio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Orovio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Orovio works at Orovio Family Practice in Miami, FL. View the full address on Laura Orovio’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Laura Orovio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Orovio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Orovio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Orovio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.