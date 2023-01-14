Overview of Laura Orovio, ARNP

Laura Orovio, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Nursing and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.



Laura Orovio works at Orovio Family Practice in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.