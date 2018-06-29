Laura Perez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Perez, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Laura Perez, PMHNP
Laura Perez, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Everett, WA.
Laura Perez works at
Laura Perez's Office Locations
Everett Clinic Center Behavioral Health1728 W Marine View Dr Ste 106, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 339-5453
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
A rarity in this field of work. She is patient and cares about what I talk about. Great suggestions on lifestyle choices to reduce depression/anxiety in addition to prescribing.
About Laura Perez, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023309135
