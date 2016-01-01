Laura Rojas accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Rojas, LMHC
Overview
Laura Rojas, LMHC is a Counselor in Orlando, FL.
Laura Rojas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Orlando Regional Outpatient Center89 W Copeland Dr, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 843-2352
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Rojas?
About Laura Rojas, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1609268705
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Rojas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Rojas works at
Laura Rojas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Rojas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Rojas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Rojas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.