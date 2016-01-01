Laura Stoltz, LMHP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Stoltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Stoltz, LMHP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laura Stoltz, LMHP is a Counselor in Norfolk, NE.
Laura Stoltz works at
Locations
1
Granite Park Counseling Center1310 N 13th St, Norfolk, NE 68701 Directions (402) 371-9606
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Laura Stoltz, LMHP
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Stoltz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Stoltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Laura Stoltz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Stoltz.
