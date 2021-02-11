Dr. Laurel Sills, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurel Sills, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laurel Sills, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University School Of Professional Psychology and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.
Dr. Sills works at
Locations
Laurel A. Sills, Psy.D., PLLC31313 Northwestern Hwy, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 788-4230
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cofinity
- HAP Insurance
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sills is masterful clinician, with exceptional insight into human behavior. I was impressed by her persistence , honesty and compassion in helping me reach my goals. Her sometimes unique approach to therapy was caring and helpful. Very grateful for this experience.
About Dr. Laurel Sills, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1447345780
Education & Certifications
- Post Doctoral Training At Heritage Hospital
- Henry Ford Hosp
- Wright State University School Of Professional Psychology
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sills accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sills works at
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Sills. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sills.
