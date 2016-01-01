Lauren Allen, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lauren Allen, PA-C
Overview
Lauren Allen, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bakersfield, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
3941 San Dimas St Ste 10, Bakersfield, CA 93301
Directions
(661) 864-7944
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lauren Allen?
About Lauren Allen, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1932537610
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Allen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Allen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lauren Allen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.