Lauren Aycock, FNP

Pain Management
4.9 (179)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lauren Aycock, FNP is a Pain Management Specialist in Petal, MS. 

Lauren Aycock works at Pine Belt Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center - Petal in Petal, MS with other offices in Ellisville, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Pine Belt Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center - Petal
    201 S Main St, Petal, MS 39465 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 674-9681
  2. 2
    Pine Belt Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center - Ellisville
    1244 Highway 29 N, Ellisville, MS 39437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 674-9675
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Forrest General Hospital
  • Merit Health Wesley

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acne Keloid
Acne Surgery
Acne
Acne Keloid
Acne Surgery

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Ultra Plus XC Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nickel Contact Allergy Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 179 ratings
    Patient Ratings (179)
    5 Star
    (169)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Lauren Aycock, FNP

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821362385
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Mississippi
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lauren Aycock, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Aycock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lauren Aycock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lauren Aycock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    179 patients have reviewed Lauren Aycock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Aycock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Aycock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Aycock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

