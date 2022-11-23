Lauren Aycock, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Aycock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lauren Aycock, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lauren Aycock, FNP is a Pain Management Specialist in Petal, MS.
Lauren Aycock works at
Locations
-
1
Pine Belt Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center - Petal201 S Main St, Petal, MS 39465 Directions (601) 674-9681
-
2
Pine Belt Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center - Ellisville1244 Highway 29 N, Ellisville, MS 39437 Directions (601) 674-9675Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Forrest General Hospital
- Merit Health Wesley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lauren Aycock?
Yearly check-up with Lauren. She is always great!
About Lauren Aycock, FNP
- Pain Management
- English
- 1821362385
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Aycock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Aycock accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lauren Aycock using Healthline FindCare.
Lauren Aycock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lauren Aycock works at
179 patients have reviewed Lauren Aycock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Aycock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Aycock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Aycock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.