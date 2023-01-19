See All Physicians Assistants in Paris, TX
Lauren Chappell, PA-C

Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
5.0 (214)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lauren Chappell, PA-C

Lauren Chappell, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Paris, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center, Masters Of Physician Studies.

Lauren Chappell works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Paris in Paris, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Lauren Chappell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Paris
    3435 Pine Mill Rd, Paris, TX 75460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 579-7290
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Head Lice Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Treatment Chevron Icon
Keratosis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Milia Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dermatologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Carcinoma of the Eyelid Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Medicare
    • Prime Health Services
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 214 ratings
    Patient Ratings (214)
    5 Star
    (212)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 19, 2023
    Lauren is so kind and gentle. She takes time to answer questions and will help in any way she can. The office staff is friendly and delightful to work with. I recommend this practice highly.
    Lenise — Jan 19, 2023
    Photo: Lauren Chappell, PA-C
    About Lauren Chappell, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437691326
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Science Center, Masters Of Physician Studies
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lauren Chappell, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Chappell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lauren Chappell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lauren Chappell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lauren Chappell works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Paris in Paris, TX. View the full address on Lauren Chappell’s profile.

    214 patients have reviewed Lauren Chappell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Chappell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Chappell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Chappell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

