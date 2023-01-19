Lauren Chappell, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Chappell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lauren Chappell, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lauren Chappell, PA-C
Lauren Chappell, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Paris, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center, Masters Of Physician Studies.
Lauren Chappell works at
Lauren Chappell's Office Locations
-
1
U.S. Dermatology Partners Paris3435 Pine Mill Rd, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 579-7290Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Medicare
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lauren Chappell?
Lauren is so kind and gentle. She takes time to answer questions and will help in any way she can. The office staff is friendly and delightful to work with. I recommend this practice highly.
About Lauren Chappell, PA-C
- Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1437691326
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center, Masters Of Physician Studies
- Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Chappell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Chappell accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren Chappell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lauren Chappell works at
214 patients have reviewed Lauren Chappell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Chappell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Chappell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Chappell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.