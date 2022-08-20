Lauren Curry, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Curry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lauren Curry, PA-C
Overview
Lauren Curry, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY.
Locations
Lexington Clinic120 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 360, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 258-5225
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Lauren saved my life. I had been a patient at Bluegrass Dermatology for years. They were being petty about refilling my prescription because they wanted the office visit charge (but didn't have any available until October). I starting calling other places and Lauren Curry had one appointment available that day. She refilled my prescription and as I was getting ready to leave, I just showed her my back (how bad my psoriasis outbreak was) and she noticed a spot on my lower back, which tested positive for melanoma. Not only would my other office not have seen it (I would have not had a reason to show them by back) but Lauren asked to take a biopsy which turned out positive. I cannot say enough good things about her.
About Lauren Curry, PA-C
- Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Curry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Curry accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Lauren Curry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Curry.
