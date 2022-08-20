See All Physicians Assistants in Lexington, KY
Lauren Curry, PA-C

Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Lauren Curry, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY. 

Lauren Curry works at Lexington Clinic in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Lexington Clinic
    120 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 360, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 258-5225
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 20, 2022
    Lauren saved my life. I had been a patient at Bluegrass Dermatology for years. They were being petty about refilling my prescription because they wanted the office visit charge (but didn't have any available until October). I starting calling other places and Lauren Curry had one appointment available that day. She refilled my prescription and as I was getting ready to leave, I just showed her my back (how bad my psoriasis outbreak was) and she noticed a spot on my lower back, which tested positive for melanoma. Not only would my other office not have seen it (I would have not had a reason to show them by back) but Lauren asked to take a biopsy which turned out positive. I cannot say enough good things about her.
    Stephanie B — Aug 20, 2022
    Photo: Lauren Curry, PA-C
    About Lauren Curry, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598219560
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lauren Curry, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Curry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lauren Curry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lauren Curry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lauren Curry works at Lexington Clinic in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Lauren Curry’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Lauren Curry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Curry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Curry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Curry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

