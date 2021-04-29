Lauren George, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lauren George, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Lauren George, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Aiken, SC.
Lauren George works at
Augusta University Medical Center118 Park Ave SW Ste 100, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 761-6170
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Mrs. George is a very caring, thorough PA. After two visits to see her, I will definitely be using her for all of my dermatological needs.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Lauren George has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lauren George works at
3 patients have reviewed Lauren George. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.