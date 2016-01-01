Overview

Dr. Lauren Sword, DC is a Chiropractor in Lenexa, KS. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College of Kansas City.



Dr. Sword works at Adjust to Health in Lenexa, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.